A Bunch of Flowers

Home
Notes
Archive
About
BREAKING - The Reviews Are In
Our new book (volume 2 of the Pfizer Papers) is delayed by 1 week. BUT, there is still time to pre-order and get yours on Sept 17, 2024
  
Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD
Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity
Volume 2 of the Pfizer Document Analysis Project
  
Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD
What Time It Is
The Imprisonment of Stephen K Bannon
Published on Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf  

June 2024

We The The Change Rally
UN (Nations) Plaza, Geneva June 1, 2024
  
Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD

April 2024

February 2024

VICTORY in the fight to save children in Brazil from COVID injection mandates
Monday February 26, 2024 Representing some of the medical freedom doctors from the USA and beyond gave testimony on this day against the forced…
  
Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD
1
The fight in Brazil to save infants and young children from mandatory COVID vaccines
Now mandatory in Brazil. All children have to be jabbed with the ineffective and dangerous Gene Therapy product. A group of Senators and Provincial…
  
Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD
7

January 2024

Pfizer hid two deaths of the 'vaccinated' to get the EUA past the FDA approval process
Yet, even with such a small trial, Pfizer claimed that their product saved lives.
  
Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD
3
Ask Why 429 Moms Died
Covid Deaths in Pregnancy Rose 300 Percent During Delta. Blame The Toxic Combination of Covid Plus Vaccines.
Published on RESCUE with Michael Capuzzo  
While the CDC was urging parents to vaccinate their kids, Pfizer was studying how badly its mRNA COVID vaccine damaged children’s hearts
Could they be any more transparent?
  
Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD
1
Our research on the Pfizer documents is from the raw primary data released by Pfizer over the last couple of years
Our reports are NOT Substack articles but individual UNIQUE research from the primary data
  
Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD
3
Fact Checker Response
Ground Hog Day
Published on Nepetalactone Newsletter  
© 2024 Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture