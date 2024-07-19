Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
BREAKING - The Reviews Are In
Our new book (volume 2 of the Pfizer Papers) is delayed by 1 week. BUT, there is still time to pre-order and get yours on Sept 17, 2024
Jul 19
•
Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD
18
Share this post
BREAKING - The Reviews Are In
drchrisflowersmd.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity
Volume 2 of the Pfizer Document Analysis Project
Jul 4
•
Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD
12
Share this post
Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity
drchrisflowersmd.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
What Time It Is
The Imprisonment of Stephen K Bannon
Published on Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
•
Jul 4
June 2024
We The The Change Rally
UN (Nations) Plaza, Geneva June 1, 2024
Jun 15
•
Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD
4
Share this post
We The The Change Rally
drchrisflowersmd.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
April 2024
S2 of SARS-2 spike buggers up p53
According to a recent study in preprint...
Published on Unacceptable Jessica
•
Apr 16
February 2024
VICTORY in the fight to save children in Brazil from COVID injection mandates
Monday February 26, 2024 Representing some of the medical freedom doctors from the USA and beyond gave testimony on this day against the forced…
Feb 28
•
Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD
11
Share this post
VICTORY in the fight to save children in Brazil from COVID injection mandates
drchrisflowersmd.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
The fight in Brazil to save infants and young children from mandatory COVID vaccines
Now mandatory in Brazil. All children have to be jabbed with the ineffective and dangerous Gene Therapy product. A group of Senators and Provincial…
Feb 24
•
Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD
13
Share this post
The fight in Brazil to save infants and young children from mandatory COVID vaccines
drchrisflowersmd.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
January 2024
Pfizer hid two deaths of the 'vaccinated' to get the EUA past the FDA approval process
Yet, even with such a small trial, Pfizer claimed that their product saved lives.
Jan 22
•
Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD
18
Share this post
Pfizer hid two deaths of the 'vaccinated' to get the EUA past the FDA approval process
drchrisflowersmd.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Ask Why 429 Moms Died
Covid Deaths in Pregnancy Rose 300 Percent During Delta. Blame The Toxic Combination of Covid Plus Vaccines.
Published on RESCUE with Michael Capuzzo
•
Jan 19
While the CDC was urging parents to vaccinate their kids, Pfizer was studying how badly its mRNA COVID vaccine damaged children’s hearts
Could they be any more transparent?
Jan 17
•
Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD
20
Share this post
While the CDC was urging parents to vaccinate their kids, Pfizer was studying how badly its mRNA COVID vaccine damaged children’s hearts
drchrisflowersmd.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Our research on the Pfizer documents is from the raw primary data released by Pfizer over the last couple of years
Our reports are NOT Substack articles but individual UNIQUE research from the primary data
Jan 16
•
Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD
11
Share this post
Our research on the Pfizer documents is from the raw primary data released by Pfizer over the last couple of years
drchrisflowersmd.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Fact Checker Response
Ground Hog Day
Published on Nepetalactone Newsletter
•
Jan 5
© 2024 Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts