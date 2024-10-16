I wrote about the Parliamentary Day in an earlier substack but now have the recording of my testimony.

I was following on from giving my first day discussing the hidden deaths, hidden or missing autopsies and the many problems there are with the Pfizer Clinical Trial. I highlighted one of the ‘hidden’ autopsies that occurred in the State of Kansas, where the Attorney General, Chris Kobach, is bringing a lawsuit against Pfizer, but at the same time seems unaware of this case in his jurisdiction being brought to his attention by one of our team (Dr Kunadhasan).

Not quite mid-flow.

We had technical issues with the recording of the live stream, but we were provided with a backup recording by podcaster James Corbett, to whom we are most grateful.

Several others have posted their testimonies, and I will update the links, as I get them