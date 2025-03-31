The nomination of Susan Monarez as head of the CDC, following the pulling of MAHA preferred candidate, Dr David Weldon has sent tongues wagging and heads spinning.

From my point of view, the major concern surrounded her advocacy for giving the COVID shots to babies and children, especially since my current advocacy surrounds this issue in Brazil, with coerced and forced inoculations with a product known to have been recommended WITHOUT scientific evidence (Clinical trails in children was a total failure).

Latest hearings upcoming this week in the State of Pãrana

However, a

report by

(Dr Robert Malone MD) puts the nomination in perspective, which helps us understand the reasoning behind RFK Jr and POTUS decision. I urge you to read the