The Knight's Move Appointment to head CDC
In a rather shocking turn of events, the Trump administration decided to nominate someone who is regarded as a pariah for their actions during the 'pandemic'.
The nomination of Susan Monarez as head of the CDC, following the pulling of MAHA preferred candidate, Dr David Weldon has sent tongues wagging and heads spinning.
From my point of view, the major concern surrounded her advocacy for giving the COVID shots to babies and children, especially since my current advocacy surrounds this issue in Brazil, with coerced and forced inoculations with a product known to have been recommended WITHOUT scientific evidence (Clinical trails in children was a total failure).
Latest hearings upcoming this week in the State of Pãrana
However, areport by (Dr Robert Malone MD) puts the nomination in perspective, which helps us understand the reasoning behind RFK Jr and POTUS decision. I urge you to read the article
Well done, and glad we got RFK's reasoning as to why they want him. Time will tell. I sure hope he adds in Weldon somewhere if possible. Maybe he could replace the guy that pushed Weldon out of the vote😏
Thanks for linking the Brownestone article. Sounds like she has the right credentials to muck out the CDC pen.