The State Assembly is in Curitiba, PR. It was so refreshing to be in warm temperatures in the late summer in Brazil. Quite different from the cold and wet of the United Kingdom.

We sent out invites to the hearing via social media and interviews with TV stations.

(John Kage, Oscar, Dr Chris Flowers, Dr Raissa Soares)

One of the three mainstream media channels streamed all nine hours of hearings as well, which meant that the reach went way beyond the confines of the State Assembly

The testimonies about coercion to receive ‘vaccines’ was very hard to hear when we come from countries that usually allow people to give consent.

Debra (mother of 6)

And Alice’s story about losing her fit teenage daughter from a reaction to the COVID shots is still hard to watch, even though I have sat through it several times (parental warning - graphic descriptions)

This is why we have to continue to fight.

The international doctors presented via Zoom, (e.g. Jessica Rose), and then I made my presentation on the Pfizer Clinical Trial, upon which all other trial and recommendations made were based, and which we laid bare, in reports published on dailyclout.io and our peer-reviewed published paper in IJVTPR.

The lighting makes it look like I am bronzed from the sun, but I assure you I am still a pasty British color!

President Bolsonaro was watching and called in to congratulate us at the end of the hearings