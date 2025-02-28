The fight against forced COVID shots in babies and children in Brazil (Part 2)
Paraná State is one of the most active parts of the country fighting against the COVID mandates. Dep. Arruda is one of the most outspoken in the State Assembly, having suffered a serious adverse event
The State Assembly is in Curitiba, PR. It was so refreshing to be in warm temperatures in the late summer in Brazil. Quite different from the cold and wet of the United Kingdom.
We sent out invites to the hearing via social media and interviews with TV stations.
(John Kage, Oscar, Dr Chris Flowers, Dr Raissa Soares)
One of the three mainstream media channels streamed all nine hours of hearings as well, which meant that the reach went way beyond the confines of the State Assembly
The testimonies about coercion to receive ‘vaccines’ was very hard to hear when we come from countries that usually allow people to give consent.
Debra (mother of 6)
And Alice’s story about losing her fit teenage daughter from a reaction to the COVID shots is still hard to watch, even though I have sat through it several times (parental warning - graphic descriptions)
This is why we have to continue to fight.
The international doctors presented via Zoom, (e.g. Jessica Rose), and then I made my presentation on the Pfizer Clinical Trial, upon which all other trial and recommendations made were based, and which we laid bare, in reports published on dailyclout.io and our peer-reviewed published paper in IJVTPR.
The lighting makes it look like I am bronzed from the sun, but I assure you I am still a pasty British color!
President Bolsonaro was watching and called in to congratulate us at the end of the hearings
One has to wonder what GRANNY thinks now or the PARENTS if you can call them that that took their children along for a poison jab. How many were MAIMED!? How many were MURDERED!?
If You Know Something Is Killing People and You Carry On, That Is Murder
04/10/2021
By Roy R M McIntosh
After reading the report by the BBC Scotland on the elderly deaths in care homes it was shocking to see that there was no mention of this being advised to the Scottish Government to move people from hospitals to clear beds, and that was by Andrews!
Now you do not have to be smart or a doctor to know that every year the care homes struggle to keep ‘bugs’ out of the homes, so taking elderly people from hospitals and sending them to care homes can only be described as criminal. The elderly were not in hospital for a holiday! How did the elderly die? No mention of DNR, Midazolam or Remdesivir…
So, for Krankie Sturgeon to say it was a mistake, is just a lie to cover up killing like never seen before. And it was deliberate, so that is criminal. It was deliberate murder!
Then jump forward to when the injections started and the killing started again. Look at the UK death figures for Jan 2021, and you shall see each week is higher by thousands than the average for previous years. Once again, if you know something is killing people and you carry on, that is murder! Oh, but it is put down to all sorts of other causes: Doctors were falsifying health reports and death certificates.
I wrote in March 2020 and said that moving the elderly would kill people and not one reply. I also wrote to media, Freeman and political parties as I was told by a person from a care home that the injections were maiming and killing, and the only reply I got back was from some Lesley Brown from Scottish government, wondering where I got my information from. I told her where to go… I had written to Freeman, yet Brown replies? Taking the killing of the elderly and now the killing and maiming by injections, the politicians and NHS should be on murder charges!
In time the truth shall come out, and it is good that families have come together to ask questions, and also that the Covid-19 Assembly are working away in the background. Looks like pharma and Gates etc could be pulling the strings!?