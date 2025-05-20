Dr Peter McCullough is testifying in Congress on May 21, 2025, that the MYOCARDITIS SAFETY SIGNAL started in June 2021, full information below: FOCAL POINTS
However, our reporting and Brook Jackson's findings suggest that both the FDA and Pfizer KNEW about the MYOCARDITIS SAFETY SIGNAL months earlier
Following a long discussion with Brook Jackson, going through my prior reporting in this issue in Report 11 and Report 94 on DailyClout.io, Brook compiled a long thread on X with all the information that we have compiled.
I believe this will assist Dr McCullough in his testimony on May 21.
I have also posted this on our website - https://pandemicinvestigationproject.com/myocarditis-timeline/
Here it is in full.
Study C4591001–Pfizer’s original COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial, started in 2020, primarily testing adults & adolescents (16+).
Study C4591007–Directly derived from study C4591001 (Post Marketing Commitment, PMC), specifically designed to evaluate vaccine safety & effectiveness in younger children (initially ages 5–12), later expanded down to 6 months. This pediatric trial officially began in February 2021.
Study C4591009–A separate mandatory safety monitoring study (Postmarketing Requirement, PMR), specifically introduced by the FDA in August 2021 to actively & publicly monitor myocarditis risks following vaccine approval.
February 5, 2021: Pediatric Study Officially Begins
🔺Pfizer formally launches Study C4591007, specifically for children ages 5–12.
🔺The publicly released study protocol makes no mention of myocarditis risk or planned cardiac monitoring.
March 5, 2021: Pediatric Study Expanded (Amendment 1)
🔺Pfizer updates pediatric Study C4591007 to include even younger age groups (down to 6 mo old).
🔺Again, Pfizer does not publicly disclose myocarditis risk or indicate cardiac testing.
April 27, 2021: FOIA Reveals Private FDA/CDC/White House Discussions
🔺Internal emails obtained via Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) clearly show FDA, CDC & White House officials privately discussing growing concerns & emerging reports about myocarditis among vaccinated adolescents & young adults.
🔺These conversations show the top dogs knew, yet still no public acknowledgment or official warnings issued by FDA at this point.
May–June 2021: Myocarditis Becomes Publicly Recognized
🔺Myocarditis cases reported post-vaccination in young adults increase significantly.
🔺June 23, 2021: CDC ACIP officially recognizes myocarditis as a likely vaccine side effect.
🔺June 25, 2021: FDA officially adds myocarditis warnings to vaccine fact sheets provided to healthcare providers & recipients.
August 6, 2021: Pfizer Formally Adds Myocarditis Monitoring to Pediatric Trial (Amendment 2 to C4591007)
🔺Pfizer, responding to CDC & FDA concerns, officially updates pediatric study C4591007, explicitly adding myocarditis & pericarditis as "Adverse Events of Special Interest."
🔺However, at this point, myocarditis monitoring is still designated as voluntary, described as a "Post Marketing Commitment" (PMC)—meaning less urgency, less strict oversight & no immediate mandatory public communication or strict reporting deadlines required by FDA.
August 21, 2021: Pfizer’s Response to FDA Regarding Myocarditis
🔺Pfizer formally responds to the FDA regarding their plans for myocarditis monitoring studies.
🔺Pfizer continues referencing myocarditis studies as voluntary PMCs, maintaining flexibility & delaying strict FDA oversight.
August 23, 2021: FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer Vaccine ("Comirnaty") & Introduces Mandatory Study C4591009
🔺FDA grants full approval (BLA) of Pfizer’s vaccine based primarily on original adult/adolescent trial C4591001 data.
🔺FDA publicly & explicitly mandates a separate, legally binding, Post Marketing Requirement (PMR) Study C4591009 specifically to evaluate & publicly report the myocarditis risk.
🚨KEY SHIFT: This date marks the FDA’s shift from voluntary PMC (limited public oversight) to legally enforceable PMR (mandatory public oversight) for myocarditis.
September 10 & 29, 2021: Further Myocarditis Testing Added to Pediatric Trial (Amendments 3 & 4 to C4591007)
🔺Pfizer explicitly introduces a detailed myocarditis "sub-study" within pediatric trial C4591007, publicly documenting the use of troponin tests in children aged 5–15 years.
🔺This sub-study is portrayed publicly as a recent addition, despite early awareness.
Why Does PMC vs. PMR Matter?
PMC (Post Marketing Commitment):
🔺Voluntary - no immediate mandatory public warnings required.
🔺Flexible timelines - less urgent oversight & fewer immediate consequences for delays or failures.
PMR (Post Marketing Requirement):
🔺Mandatory & legally enforced: Immediate, strict deadlines, required public disclosure & FDA consequences if not completed.
Critical Impact:
⚠️By initially designating myocarditis studies as a PMC (C4591007), Pfizer & FDA delayed strict mandatory oversight, transparency & public disclosure about the serious heart risk associated with the Covid-19 vaccine.
⚠️The delayed introduction of the mandatory study (C4591009, PMR) only after mass distribution allowed Pfizer maximum flexibility, minimized early public awareness & provided extra time to widely distribute vaccines without full disclosure of myocarditis risks.
The Bottom Line:
Pfizer internally knew about myocarditis concerns as early as February 2021 (from FOIA’d CDC emails).
They quietly embedded cardiac monitoring plans into pediatric trial C4591007 without publicly disclosing the risk immediately.
FDA, CDC & White House privately acknowledged myocarditis concerns by April 2021 but publicly delayed official warnings until June 2021.
Only after widespread public awareness (August 2021) did FDA finally introduce a legally required mandatory myocarditis safety monitoring study (C4591009), publicly holding Pfizer accountable.
This strategic delay allowed significant vaccine administration to continue before full public disclosure & mandatory regulatory oversight were implemented.
The dates during which myocarditis as a significant side effect was known but not shared to the public were also the dates when the injections were not just being heavily promoted, but actively sought by a panicked public convinced COVID would kill them. Those who died or had their health and life destroyed by these shots had no idea they were running towards danger instead of away from it when they rolled up their sleeves.. Worst of all was the mandate mania even after this side effects were officially acknowledged. They were downplayed with myocarditis being described as "mild" and occurrences of it to be "extremely rare". So even after acknowledging the adverse event, the public still didn't have a clear understanding of the magnitude of the risk. And many still don't.
I have to say, reading through these timeline details is more chilling than most conspiracy theories, especially because they come from actual documented records. Dr. McCullough pointed out that the FDA and CDC were already aware of the myocarditis risk as early as February 2021, yet the vaccine labels were not updated until June. During that period, the public was kept in the dark, doctors’ warnings were suppressed, and critical information was censored. If we continue to ignore this kind of delayed disclosure and silencing, then we’ve truly learned nothing from the past four years.