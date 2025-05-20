Dr Peter McCullough is testifying in Congress on May 21, 2025, that the MYOCARDITIS SAFETY SIGNAL started in June 2021, full information below: FOCAL POINTS

However, our reporting and Brook Jackson's findings suggest that both the FDA and Pfizer KNEW about the MYOCARDITIS SAFETY SIGNAL months earlier

Following a long discussion with Brook Jackson, going through my prior reporting in this issue in Report 11 and Report 94 on DailyClout.io, Brook compiled a long thread on X with all the information that we have compiled.

I believe this will assist Dr McCullough in his testimony on May 21.

I have also posted this on our website - https://pandemicinvestigationproject.com/myocarditis-timeline/

Here it is in full.

Study C4591001–Pfizer’s original COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial, started in 2020, primarily testing adults & adolescents (16+).

Study C4591007–Directly derived from study C4591001 (Post Marketing Commitment, PMC), specifically designed to evaluate vaccine safety & effectiveness in younger children (initially ages 5–12), later expanded down to 6 months. This pediatric trial officially began in February 2021.

Study C4591009–A separate mandatory safety monitoring study (Postmarketing Requirement, PMR), specifically introduced by the FDA in August 2021 to actively & publicly monitor myocarditis risks following vaccine approval.

February 5, 2021: Pediatric Study Officially Begins

🔺Pfizer formally launches Study C4591007, specifically for children ages 5–12.

🔺The publicly released study protocol makes no mention of myocarditis risk or planned cardiac monitoring.

March 5, 2021: Pediatric Study Expanded (Amendment 1)

🔺Pfizer updates pediatric Study C4591007 to include even younger age groups (down to 6 mo old).

🔺Again, Pfizer does not publicly disclose myocarditis risk or indicate cardiac testing.

April 27, 2021: FOIA Reveals Private FDA/CDC/White House Discussions

🔺Internal emails obtained via Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) clearly show FDA, CDC & White House officials privately discussing growing concerns & emerging reports about myocarditis among vaccinated adolescents & young adults.

🔺These conversations show the top dogs knew, yet still no public acknowledgment or official warnings issued by FDA at this point.

May–June 2021: Myocarditis Becomes Publicly Recognized

🔺Myocarditis cases reported post-vaccination in young adults increase significantly.

🔺June 23, 2021: CDC ACIP officially recognizes myocarditis as a likely vaccine side effect.

🔺June 25, 2021: FDA officially adds myocarditis warnings to vaccine fact sheets provided to healthcare providers & recipients.

August 6, 2021: Pfizer Formally Adds Myocarditis Monitoring to Pediatric Trial (Amendment 2 to C4591007)

🔺Pfizer, responding to CDC & FDA concerns, officially updates pediatric study C4591007, explicitly adding myocarditis & pericarditis as "Adverse Events of Special Interest."

🔺However, at this point, myocarditis monitoring is still designated as voluntary, described as a "Post Marketing Commitment" (PMC)—meaning less urgency, less strict oversight & no immediate mandatory public communication or strict reporting deadlines required by FDA.

August 21, 2021: Pfizer’s Response to FDA Regarding Myocarditis

🔺Pfizer formally responds to the FDA regarding their plans for myocarditis monitoring studies.

🔺Pfizer continues referencing myocarditis studies as voluntary PMCs, maintaining flexibility & delaying strict FDA oversight.

August 23, 2021: FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer Vaccine ("Comirnaty") & Introduces Mandatory Study C4591009

🔺FDA grants full approval (BLA) of Pfizer’s vaccine based primarily on original adult/adolescent trial C4591001 data.

🔺FDA publicly & explicitly mandates a separate, legally binding, Post Marketing Requirement (PMR) Study C4591009 specifically to evaluate & publicly report the myocarditis risk.

🚨KEY SHIFT: This date marks the FDA’s shift from voluntary PMC (limited public oversight) to legally enforceable PMR (mandatory public oversight) for myocarditis.

September 10 & 29, 2021: Further Myocarditis Testing Added to Pediatric Trial (Amendments 3 & 4 to C4591007)

🔺Pfizer explicitly introduces a detailed myocarditis "sub-study" within pediatric trial C4591007, publicly documenting the use of troponin tests in children aged 5–15 years.

🔺This sub-study is portrayed publicly as a recent addition, despite early awareness.

Why Does PMC vs. PMR Matter?

PMC (Post Marketing Commitment):

🔺Voluntary - no immediate mandatory public warnings required.

🔺Flexible timelines - less urgent oversight & fewer immediate consequences for delays or failures.

PMR (Post Marketing Requirement):

🔺Mandatory & legally enforced: Immediate, strict deadlines, required public disclosure & FDA consequences if not completed.

Critical Impact:

⚠️By initially designating myocarditis studies as a PMC (C4591007), Pfizer & FDA delayed strict mandatory oversight, transparency & public disclosure about the serious heart risk associated with the Covid-19 vaccine.

⚠️The delayed introduction of the mandatory study (C4591009, PMR) only after mass distribution allowed Pfizer maximum flexibility, minimized early public awareness & provided extra time to widely distribute vaccines without full disclosure of myocarditis risks.

The Bottom Line: