Cy Lanced
May 20

The dates during which myocarditis as a significant side effect was known but not shared to the public were also the dates when the injections were not just being heavily promoted, but actively sought by a panicked public convinced COVID would kill them. Those who died or had their health and life destroyed by these shots had no idea they were running towards danger instead of away from it when they rolled up their sleeves.. Worst of all was the mandate mania even after this side effects were officially acknowledged. They were downplayed with myocarditis being described as "mild" and occurrences of it to be "extremely rare". So even after acknowledging the adverse event, the public still didn't have a clear understanding of the magnitude of the risk. And many still don't.

Charlotte
5d

I have to say, reading through these timeline details is more chilling than most conspiracy theories, especially because they come from actual documented records. Dr. McCullough pointed out that the FDA and CDC were already aware of the myocarditis risk as early as February 2021, yet the vaccine labels were not updated until June. During that period, the public was kept in the dark, doctors’ warnings were suppressed, and critical information was censored. If we continue to ignore this kind of delayed disclosure and silencing, then we’ve truly learned nothing from the past four years.

