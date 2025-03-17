This week saw another two public hearings of testimony by local people and by a smaller group of international experts, aiming to stop the forced vaccination of babies and children in the country of Brazil.

The City of Gaspar, SC (Wednesday 12 March)

Paróquia São Pedro Apóstolo

The hearings follow the same format with many testimonies of mothers telling their own stories of hardship and loss as a consequence of the gene therapy injections to combat COVID.

At least local television news gave the hearing a good write up.

City of Pomerode, SC (Friday 14 March)

photo: Bruno Lopes (2109)

In a shocking display of censorship, the local City Council voted unanimously to cancel the public hearing just two days before it was scheduled to take place.

The reason? The subject matter was deemed too sensitive, as it dared to question the validity of Public Health mandates.

However, in a remarkable turn of events, the judiciary in the State of Santa Catarina intervened, upholding the principles of free speech and open debate.

A letter was issued, effectively overriding the City Council's vote and granting the green light for the hearings to proceed as planned.

This bold move by the judiciary ensured that the voices of concerned citizens would not be silenced, and that the democratic process would be allowed to unfold.

The introduction to the International Doctors Presentations via Zoom

My presentation was tailored for a general audience, inspired by Dr. Anthony Fauci's 'Trust the Science' mantra.

However, a closer examination of the original Pfizer Clinical Trial and the subsequent pediatric trials raises serious concerns. The data, or rather the lack thereof, is alarming.

Can we truly trust the advocates of these gene therapies, particularly when it comes to children, when the evidence shows that they fail to deliver on three critical promises:

preventing deaths

preventing infection

preventing transmission?

The absence of supporting data is stark, and it's essential to scrutinize the science behind these interventions before making informed decisions.

The slides were in Portuguese, so I have included here the original version in English

A disturbing trend emerged when placebo subjects began receiving the BNT162b2 vaccine at the end of the trial period. The number of deaths in the vaccinated arm suddenly increased.

We did a detailed analysis of the data that revealed that, up to the cutoff point of November 14, 2020, a total of 11 deaths occurred in the vaccinated group - significantly more than the initially reported six. What's more alarming is that these deaths were not disclosed until after the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) had been granted.

Further investigation uncovered a troubling delay in the official recording of these deaths in the Case Report Forms (CRFs).

Despite being legally obligated to report deaths to the sponsor, Pfizer, within 24 hours, clinical trial sites failed to do so in a timely manner, raising serious questions about the transparency and integrity of the trial.