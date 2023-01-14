Why subscribe?
Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.
Stay up-to-date
You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.
Join the crew
Be part of a community of people who share your interests.
To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.
Subscribe to A Bunch of Flowers
People
Retired academic radiologist specializing in Breast Cancer, Author and Journal Reviewer. Team leader of Daily Clout/WarRoom Posse Pfizer Inverstigations. https://campaigns.dailyclout.io/campaign/brand/cc3b3e5a-6536-4738-8ed6-5ee368c67240