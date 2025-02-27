Even three years on, it is hard to understand that the country of Brazil has mandates for COVID shots in babies and children, but not only that, the parents are coerced to obey otherwise they get daily fines and the children are forcibly removed to receive the shots.

Earlier this month, we had two separate hearings in the States of Santa Catarina and Paraná, with mothers testifying and many of your favorite international freedom doctors.

Flying into Santa Catarina Florianopolis (Floripa) Airport was a smooth start, but we were straight off to work, preparing for the State Assembly. I never had a chance to visit the surf capital of the South and the surrounding beaches this time, but who knows about the future?

John Kage (Samurai) has been an activist on this for some years now

Local news was interested in reporting what we were discussing and gave us fair coverage

With the assistance of a professional translator, almost simultaneous translation into Brazilian Portuguese was possible.

The testimonies of some of the mothers present were heartbreaking. So much evidence was shared that, as we know now, the COVID shots were never safe, never effective against prevention (the CDC had to change the definition of a vaccine to make it fit), and did not prevent transmission. Furthermore, the known serious adverse events are more prevalent than originally acknowledged, with spike protein now found in the blood of people who have been vaccinated several years after.

As the shots do not meet the criteria for a vaccine-preventable disease but are, in actuality, a “biodefense countermeasure,” they should never be mandated or forced on anyone, especially in the context of the lack of Informed Consent (Nuremberg Code violation)

Meeting with senior judges in the State the following day, we passed on the same message and were encouraged to hold further local hearings in some of the larger cities in the State.

Now on to Paraná…….. (by coach across the mountains).