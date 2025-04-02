Governments must rectify the harms inflicted on the global population during the "pandemic" of positive PCR testing. Centralized authorities imposed unjustified lockdowns, mandated experimental vaccines without proper safety trials, and bypassed rigorous regulatory oversight.

Instead of requiring thorough evaluation by the Gene Therapy Advisory Committee (GTAC) of the FDA—mandated for novel biologics—these vaccines were fast-tracked via the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), enabling their distribution under emergency use authorization without adequate scrutiny.

Despite granting full FDA approval to Pfizer’s BNT162b2 vaccine (Comirnaty) on August 23, 2021, the U.S. maintained its emergency use authorization (EUA) for the original BNT162b2 formulation. As a result, U.S. citizens continued receiving the EUA version, while other countries received the "fully approved" Comirnaty.

Why was the EUA not revoked?

What emergency justifies its persistence, and why hasn’t the U.S. population been offered Comirnaty?

Context and Analysis:

1. EUA vs. Full Approval Differences:

The FDA’s “full approval” of Comirnaty (August 2021) required additional clinical data, long-term safety monitoring, and formal review of manufacturing processes.

This was NOT DONE, and Pfizer did not reveal the extent of DNA fragment contamination or the presence of the carcinogenic Simian Virus (SV40).

- The EUA, however, theoretically allowed rapid deployment of the original BNT162b2 during the pandemic.

BUT, even after full approval, the authorization remained in place to permit:

Flexibility for updates: Booster doses targeting variants (e.g., Omicron) could be authorized under the EUA without requiring full re-approval of Comirnaty.

Logistical continuity: The EUA streamlined distribution and liability protections for providers, which full approval alone might complicate.

Outside the U.S., Comirnaty (the FDA-approved original strain version) was used where EUAs weren’t necessary. However, many countries also adopted updated booster formulations under their own emergency frameworks.

So what are we asking RFK Jr to do?

We need truth and justice for those injured by this gene therapy, and for the instigators to be held accountable.

We need full transparency from the FDA and CDC, as well as the Department of Defense due to the shots being manufactured under an Other Transactional Authority (OTA) for a prototype ‘countermeasure’, bypassing NORMAL safety testing and scrutiny.

A good article discussing this is in the

journal by author JamesBovard

It is a relatively short read but well worth your time.

In the meantime, let us continue to push for full release of the information and ask for the modified mRNA shots to be halted for safety reasons.