A peaceful and respectful people, yet angered by the experimental self-replicating mRNA shots being imposed on the population, turned up in great numbers with estimates varying from 30,000 - 50,000 to attend a rally and march featuring the international doctors at ICS6 and the Japanese professors who are speaking out against Replicon.

Held at the appropriately named Tokyo Rinkai Disaster Prevention Park, the rally featured several colorful figures and the Havanese band alongside us.

Traveling from downtown out to the rally, we took the Monorail. In the company of ‘Mr Turbo Cancer’ and Samurai, we had some fun

On stage, the whole rally can be watched on Nicovideo TV

Dr Alejandro Diaz interviews Dr Mark Trozzi

My 3-minute address to the public

https://rumble.com/v5i69o5-ics6-rally-speech.html

The heroic Japanese doctors protesting against Replicon mRNA (accompanied by Dr Bryam Bridle)

March of protest

a quickie timelapse of our section of the march

During the march, much of the crowd stayed by the stage and were treated to a concert by the HEAVENESE band

They have their own show on YouTube, and several of us will be appearing on this Sunday's show. also www.heavenese.tv