So three years of hard work by highly credentialed volunteers has come to a screeching halt, or has it?

What was this project and how did it start?

In early 2022, the WarRoom Posse was asked to volunteer to assist the DailyClout with Naomi Wolf at its lead, following a large tranche of documents released after a successful FOIA, by attorney Aaron Siri. The FDA initially claimed that it would take 55 years, later updated to 75 years, to release the information. Hence the claim that “the FDA was hiding the documents for 75 years”.

Over 3,400 volunteers were involved at some stage sifting through the documents and posting anomalies. Subset higher level teams were grouped according to interests and skills and a small subset of highly credentialed medical, scientific, and clinical trials personnel analyzed the documents, producing the reports and writing manuscripts.

In the last two years, most of the work has been done by between 40 and 50 posse members, who wrote the reports that were then published in the two books.

As of the end of 2024, two books of evidence have been published and many more non-printed reports are available, for now, on the dailyclout webpages.

These books are the volunteers’ published reports using the primary source documents. They are all freely available on ICAN or PHMPT websites - in “Pfizer’s Own Words,” so our findings can be checked for veracity.

Testimony to National Inquiries and Parliaments

from small beginnings to substantive outcomes

As a result of our work, three of our medical doctors represented the team’s findings in Australia, Canada, Brazil, and Japan.

Australia: Dr Jeyanthi Kunudhasan testified in Senate hearings

Canada: Drs Robert Chandler and Dr Chris Flowers testified at the National Citizens Inquiry

Brazil: Dr Chris Flowers spoke at 3 provincial, one regional, and one federal hearing, with two further upcoming.

Japan: Dr Chris Flowers spoke at ICS6 (International Crisis Summit) in Tokyo, plus a full-day hearing in the House of Representatives

Now that the project has suddenly been closed down, with no explanation of why (now), other than DailyClout is returning to its roots of legislative journalism, we are working through the art of the possible, given that so many of us have given of ourselves fully over the last three years, often with minimal to zero recognition, the way forward is yet to be determined, although a proper retirement has been decided on by several of the team members.

DailyClout is still pushing the Pfizer Papers book and the work that we did under Naomi’s leadership, but it is being done in the context of a fund raising drive, without mention of the fact that DailyClout is no longer running the project.

Questions remain going forward on how the investigations will proceed given that Pfizer has been ordered to drop another million pages of documents in the next six months. Maybe this will be taken up by new leadership at the FDA…… fingers crossed.

It is important to remember that as volunteers, we received no recompense for our efforts from DailyClout or any other body, received no sponsorship for travel or expenses relating to testimonies, and were also not allowed to hold any stock positions (in Pfizer, Moderna et al) that could compromise one of our main positives, which was our LACK OF CONFLICT. If only we could say the same of our regulatory authorities.

Senator Ron Johnson has copies of these books of evidence, and several of us are ready and able to testify as requested to our findings from the primary source documents. Sen. Johnson will have subpoena power in the incoming Congress, and with a big push for the restoration of transparency and accountability in scientific research under the, yet to be confirmed Robert F Kennedy Jr leadership at Health and Human Services.

I will continue to bring the unpublished work of the volunteers, especially the reports that had to be excluded from the Pfizer Papers, plus our latest papers where we try and answer the unanswered questions in understandable language for the laymen.

Wishing you all a HAPPY NEW YEAR

May 2025 be a better year than we had in 2024