An paper (Nov 2024) published in Vol. 11 No. 6 (2024): British Journal of Healthcare and Medical Research Discusses the mandatory vaccination of children and babies in Brazil. Here is a link to the ARTICLE

In this paper, they state “Anyone who opposes risks losing parental authority: all this happens without the issuance of a law but through a technical note from the Brazilian Ministry of Health, which has included the anti-Covid vaccine as mandatory for children as previously reported.” “According to President Lula, "we must criminalize those who do not vaccinate their children". Fines of thousands of euros, loss of state subsidies and even parental authority are foreseen.”

Now there is at least one State pushing hard back to remove these mandates, holding public hearings and devising laws to put the control over children back into the hands of the parents. Dep Riccardo Arruda (PR) is one such leader.

We provided the doctors and Assemblymen with copies of our book (

) to assist them by providing some of the evidence they need.

We also found that Amazon Brazil sells the book for 4 times the US site. It is in fact cheaper to buy direct from Amazon.com and ship to your own country.

We fight on! Now we will be holding even more smaller hearings in the two States with the parents and local and international doctors, over the next six weeks or so.

Thank you also to -

who made a video short with a message to the people of Brazil