Heavenese Style appearance on Japanese TV

Discussion of mRNA serious adverse events in Pfizer's own words from Pfizer's own documents, plus discussion of Replicon (sef-amplifying mRNA)
Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD
Oct 23, 2024
Now that was fun. These guys know how to share news about complex topics with a young Asian audience. I was honored to be one of the four international doctors asked to share a short presentation with their audience. Drs Jessica Rose, Pierre Kory, and Ryan Cole also spoke. Jessica and I were the featured guests on this week’s program, and Drs Kory and Cole will be on next week.

Heavenese Style episode on YouTube. Our interviews are at the 1-hour mark onwards.

