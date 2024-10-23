Heavenese Style appearance on Japanese TV

Now that was fun. These guys know how to share news about complex topics with a young Asian audience. I was honored to be one of the four international doctors asked to share a short presentation with their audience. Drs Jessica Rose, Pierre Kory, and Ryan Cole also spoke. Jessica and I were the featured guests on this week’s program, and Drs Kory and Cole will be on next week.

Heavenese Style episode on YouTube. Our interviews are at the 1-hour mark onwards.