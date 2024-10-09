ICS6 Tokyo - Parliamentary testimony
DAY THREE: The experts share the data and give talking points for the legislature
The whole day was given over to testimony in the House of Representatives in the presence of Senator Ryuhei Kawada, a remarkable warrior in his own right who overcame BigPharma-induced HIV to become a leading Senator and representative in the Japanese parliament. His story is available as a book
Senator Kawada with Rev Dr Wai-ching Lee (Singapore)
East meets West - Sen Kawada welcomes MEP Christine Anderson (Member of the European Parliament)
Christine Anderson MEP talked about rebuilding democracy
Eduardo Verastegui talked about championing global freedom
Katie Ashby-Koppens talked about the Australian Federal case against Pfizer and Moderna
David Bell: Reclaiming evidence-based medicine in the face of the WHO Agenda
Dr Byram Bridle: Ensuring Safety by Understanding mRNA shots
Jason Christoff: Saving Japan from weaponized propaganda
Dr Ryan Cole: mRNA vaccines and your health: solutions
Dr Alejandro Diaz: BioPolitiks: Strategies for balancing Public Health and Individuals Rights
Dr Chris Flowers: Ensuring Transparency in Clinical Trials after Pfizer’s failures
Dr Miki Gibi: Excess cancer deaths post-vaccination in Japan
Dr William Makis: mRNA vaccinated children and cancer - slides here
Professor Shigetoshi Sano: Understanding dermatoses and spike protein lesions
Dr Mark Trozzi: Unravelling the mechanism to address COVID vaccine injury
Professor Yusufumi Murakami: Antibody research
Dr Niel Karrow: Targeting spike protein and micro clots with therapy
Dr Simone Gold: The legality of COVID vaccines and schedules
Dr Andrea Stramezzi: The dangers of censorship in medicine
Dr Panagis Polykretis: Autoimmune reactions to the vaccine
Dr Jessica Rose: Problems and harms associated with novel injection methodologies
Dr Seiji Kojima: Government announcements during health crises
Historian Chikatsu Hayashi: The evil globalist’s plan
Dr Maria Hubmer-Mogg: Avoiding the dangers of politics in science
Dr Meryl Nass: Strategies to combat the war on food and agriculture
Dr James Lindsay: Balancing compliance and autonomy in global evolution
Dr Robert Malone: Countering psychological warfare for a secure future
Dr Mayayasu Inoue: Closing statements
MP Kazuhiro Haraguchi: closing remarks
With apologies: I do not currently have pics of every speaker above in the second half of the testimony day. When I do receive them I will update the page
We are hoping to have this available on the internationalcovidsummit.com website soon, although our hosts had some technical difficulties, our back up should come through eventually
Is there any video of this event in its entirety?