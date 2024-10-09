The whole day was given over to testimony in the House of Representatives in the presence of Senator Ryuhei Kawada, a remarkable warrior in his own right who overcame BigPharma-induced HIV to become a leading Senator and representative in the Japanese parliament. His story is available as a book

Senator Kawada with Rev Dr Wai-ching Lee (Singapore)

East meets West - Sen Kawada welcomes MEP Christine Anderson (Member of the European Parliament)

Christine Anderson MEP talked about rebuilding democracy

Eduardo Verastegui talked about championing global freedom

Katie Ashby-Koppens talked about the Australian Federal case against Pfizer and Moderna

David Bell: Reclaiming evidence-based medicine in the face of the WHO Agenda

Dr Byram Bridle: Ensuring Safety by Understanding mRNA shots

Jason Christoff: Saving Japan from weaponized propaganda

Dr Ryan Cole: mRNA vaccines and your health: solutions

Dr Alejandro Diaz: BioPolitiks: Strategies for balancing Public Health and Individuals Rights

Dr Chris Flowers: Ensuring Transparency in Clinical Trials after Pfizer’s failures

Dr Miki Gibi: Excess cancer deaths post-vaccination in Japan

Dr William Makis: mRNA vaccinated children and cancer - slides here

Professor Shigetoshi Sano: Understanding dermatoses and spike protein lesions

Dr Mark Trozzi: Unravelling the mechanism to address COVID vaccine injury

Professor Yusufumi Murakami: Antibody research

Dr Niel Karrow: Targeting spike protein and micro clots with therapy

Dr Simone Gold: The legality of COVID vaccines and schedules

Dr Andrea Stramezzi: The dangers of censorship in medicine

Dr Panagis Polykretis: Autoimmune reactions to the vaccine

Dr Jessica Rose: Problems and harms associated with novel injection methodologies

Dr Seiji Kojima: Government announcements during health crises

Historian Chikatsu Hayashi: The evil globalist’s plan

Dr Maria Hubmer-Mogg: Avoiding the dangers of politics in science

Dr Meryl Nass: Strategies to combat the war on food and agriculture

Dr James Lindsay: Balancing compliance and autonomy in global evolution

Dr Robert Malone: Countering psychological warfare for a secure future

Dr Mayayasu Inoue: Closing statements

MP Kazuhiro Haraguchi: closing remarks

