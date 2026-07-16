A Bunch of Flowers

A Bunch of Flowers

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akamerica's avatar
akamerica
Jul 16

Excellent write-up on this, Dr. Flowers.

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Ollie's avatar
Ollie
Jul 16

I'll bet that the autopsy reveals a bunch of "white clots". Than you.

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