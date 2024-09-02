Japan is open to the truth about the shots
Maybe as a country they will be able to have an impact, unlike all our testimonies so far in Western nations, where there have been no consequences for Gain of Function research or for injury
Reports of the response of Japanese doctors and the people to the issues with the COVID-19 shots have caused the government to open a national inquiry.
The upcoming International Covid Summit 6 in Tokyo in 3 weeks, plus a day of testimonies in the House of Representatives, is an amazing opportunity to MAKE A CHANGE in that part of the World.
You will be able to purchase tickets to the live stream
More information will be available for me to share with you soon
Homogeneous societies with higher brain power will do that.
Beautiful…thx