From COVID to Hantavirus to Ebola: The Fear Cycle Continues

Most of my Substack coverage has focused on the COVID pandemic, the revelations buried in the Pfizer documents, the lies we were told, and our efforts to bring these truths to regular people—those heavily propagandized by the global narrative.

Most recently, we witnessed panic over a handful of Hantavirus cases aboard a small expeditionary cruise ship.

That story has already vanished from headlines, replaced by fresh fear: another Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. WHO press releases have done nothing to calm nerves. Unlike Hantavirus or even COVID, D.R.C. Ebola kills approximately 25-32% of those infected.

Furthermore, the current outbreak of Ebola is not the same as Zaire Ebola, which is much more deadly at approx. 50-90% fatality rate.

The Evolutionary Reality of Viral Transmission

Anyone familiar with virology and transmission dynamics understands a fundamental truth: deadly viruses cannot spread far. They burn out quickly because their hosts die, taking the virus with them before it can propagate.

COVID followed the opposite trajectory—highly infectious from the start, becoming more transmissible with each mutation. This is textbook evolutionary biology. To succeed as a virus, you must infect as many hosts as possible. Deadliness undermines that goal; the more lethal you are, the lower your odds of genetic transmission. Success requires relatively healthy survivors who can continue spreading the infection.

With that context established, let’s return to Hantavirus and examine what that news cycle was actually about.

HANTAVIRUS

Viral Characteristics and Transmission Assessment

Natural Hantavirus Behavior:

The largest documented person-to-person outbreak involved 34 cases

Infectious dose is <10 virions

Published data from Argentina showed human transmission in only 10% of cases (300/3,000)—though this data was notably weak

Andes Strain Specificity:

The Andes strain is the only hantavirus variant with documented symptomatic person-to-person transmission. All other 50+ strains require direct rodent exposure to infect humans.

The Cruise Ship Context:

Small expeditionary vessel

Average passenger age: 69 (higher-risk demographic)

MV Hondius

The Alleged Chain of Events:

A Dutch ornithologist couple reportedly contracted the virus at an Argentine dump, became symptomatic aboard ship, and allegedly transmitted it to other passengers - resulting in several deaths. Unfortunately, the elderly couple both died of confirmed hantavirus infection. A third person also died, but the cause of death is uncertain.

Critical Timeline Questions:

Hantavirus carries up to a 6-week incubation period. The interval between the couple’s dump visit and their boarding remains unknown—raising serious questions about whether shipboard transmission actually occurred or whether all infections stemmed from a common environmental source.

Media and Public Response Analysis

100,000 articles in 48 hours: Coordinated global media blitz suggests orchestrated launch rather than organic news coverage

Hazmat suit imagery: Mainstream media immediately deployed fear-inducing visuals despite minimal risk; public showing increased skepticism compared to COVID-19

examples from CNN International

Fear continued with stories in the NewYork Times (here posted in The Boston Globe) -

Boston Globe

Why the Overblown Response?

Hantavirus is notoriously difficult to transmit between humans. So why the hysteria?

Potential Engineered Virus Concerns

Given the documented cover-up of gain-of-function research by NIAID/NIH and Dr. Anthony Fauci regarding SARS-CoV-2, it is natural to ask whether Hantavirus represents another potential example of weaponization.

It is even listed in the Pfizer documents as a potential Serious Adverse event (PostMarketingExperience 5.3.6)

The Fort Detrick Connection

Fort Detrick has studied hantaviruses for 40 years. The Department of Defense has funded aerosolization studies—research that raises legitimate suspicions about weaponization potential. To date, we have limited data and no confirmed evidence of gain-of-function research on Hantavirus.

PCR Testing Reliability

Critical questions remain unanswered about current diagnostic methods:

Are existing PCR probes specific to Andes hantavirus, or do they cross-react with other strains?

Has validation occurred outside Fort Detrick?

Are excessive cycle thresholds being used, potentially generating false positives—as we saw with COVID-19 testing?

The parallels to the COVID-19 testing debacle are impossible to ignore.

What is the normal mode of transmission of the Hantavirus?

The normal mode of Hantavirus transmission (JAMA public)

RATS and SHIPS have a long history together

The Real Transmission Route

Fecal contamination through ventilation systems—from resident rats aboard the vessel—presents a far more plausible explanation than transmission via tourist visits to dump sites.

Passengers were quarantined in closed quarters with recirculated air, which amplified their exposure to circulating rat feces rather than protecting them.

What Should Have Happened

According to established public health principles, authorities should have:

Encouraged passengers onto open decks for fresh air

Docked the ship immediately

Evacuated all passengers and crew

Decontaminated the vessel thoroughly

The Optics Problem

There was zero medical justification for hazmat suits. Their deployment served one purpose: creating dramatic visuals to signal that this was a disease of major concern requiring extreme response.

Context

Western North America records the highest Hantavirus infection rates. Standard precautions there focus on safe handling of rat feces—not quarantine, not hazmat protocols, not mass hysteria.

CONCLUSIONS

The whole Hantavirus debacle was a nothing-burger transformed into a major fear porn event. This is borne out by the rapid move to Ebola, suggesting a new pandemic, regardless of the known facts, that a pandemic cannot develop where the virus is so deadly.

Keep your eyes open and do not fall for the mass media promotion of yet another Disease X pandemic, and pushes for the WHO to take over global governance of pandemic management.

Resources

Alonso DO, Pérez-Sautu U, Bellomo CM, et al. Person-to-Person Transmission of Andes Virus in Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, Argentina, 2014. (CDC) Emerging Infectious Diseases. 2020;26(4):756–759. doi:10.3201/eid2604.190799

https://doaj.org/article/e9ac3d9d7a5c407d9cb0a3d9931d9f66

Andes Clade – weak data for human-to-human transmission

Sine Nombre (ex Navajo) Clade – NW USA. Usually related to rats associated with Deer.

For an informed discussion about the biology of hantavirus in the USA by Brett Weinstein and Heather Heying, listen to The Dark Horse Podcast Episode 325 (May 9, 2026)