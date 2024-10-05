REPLICON - Self amplifying mRNA - Rolled out in Japan, October 1 2024

After a closed-door meeting reviewing the ARCT154 trial of the Arcturus Therapeutics self-amplifying modified mRNA and our approaches to this potentially dangerous REPLICON delivery system, it became very clear that trials on a total of 8 mice “does not a good recipe make”.

This is a gene therapy candidate produced by an American company, trialed in Vietnam for experimental rollout in a country far from the USA. Hmmmm!

Jessica Rose wrote a very good piece on the self amplifying mRNA shots -

Dr. Robert Malone also spoke about the differences between Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots and how the Arcturus shot uses a modified encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) virus; therefore, the potential for delivery into the brain across the normally protective blood-brain barrier, thanks to the use of the non-discriminatory lipid nanoparticle (LNP), should raise concerns in everyone’s mind.

This is quite separate from the lack of

an off switch

a more persistent spike protein factory in cells

potential spread to nearby people (transfection)

The known serious adverse events from the Spike Protein

There are still many unanswered safety questions about this gene therapy that need to be addressed before exposing the population to it, but this is not happening.

The rollout has already occurred and dissent is NOT TOLERATED!

The Japanese culture is very respectful of authority, so saying NO is a difficult thing for them to do.

Here is an example invitation letter shown by a Tokyo resident to us during the Saturday rally

The people are concerned and showed that by their responses at the rally, more on that later

Dr Alejandro Diaz and Mark Trozzi talk about the injections on X

Trunk Hotel Open Press Brief

We met for a press briefing in the afternoon and sat as panels of five people who made a short speech and then opened up for questions

Sitting between Drs Ryan Cole and Robert Malone, with Professor Murakami and Dr Harvey Risch

After Dr Cole spoke in the context of Japanese culture, I gave headline points from the Pfizer Clinical Trials, the hidden deaths, and many others that I would be talking about in much more detail at the conference the following day. I shared that this was the work of the 3,400+ volunteers of the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Document Investigations run by Dr Naomi R Wolf and more specifically the findings of Team 3 from the primary source of the publicly released Pfizer documents, and subject of a peer-reviewed paper on the trial.

The Canadian Panel: Drs William Makis, Jessica Rose, Bryam Bridle, Neil Karrow, Mark Trozzi

Jason Christoff, Professor Hayashi, James Lindsay, Drs Andrea Stramezzi and Simone Gold

Dr Meryl Nass, Ms Katie Ashby-Koppens, Dr Maria Hubner-Mogg, Drs David Bell, and Professor Inoue.

Drs Panagis Polykretis, Alejandro Diaz, MEP Christine Anderson, Mr Pietro Strammezi, Eduardo Verastegui, Podcaster James Corbett and Rev Dr Wai-Ching Lee

Eduardo (Sound of Freedom) made an impactful statement at this conference -

