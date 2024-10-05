REPLICON - Self amplifying mRNA - Rolled out in Japan, October 1 2024
After a closed-door meeting reviewing the ARCT154 trial of the Arcturus Therapeutics self-amplifying modified mRNA and our approaches to this potentially dangerous REPLICON delivery system, it became very clear that trials on a total of 8 mice “does not a good recipe make”.
This is a gene therapy candidate produced by an American company, trialed in Vietnam for experimental rollout in a country far from the USA. Hmmmm!
Jessica Rose wrote a very good piece on the self amplifying mRNA shots -
Dr. Robert Malone also spoke about the differences between Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots and how the Arcturus shot uses a modified encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) virus; therefore, the potential for delivery into the brain across the normally protective blood-brain barrier, thanks to the use of the non-discriminatory lipid nanoparticle (LNP), should raise concerns in everyone’s mind.
This is quite separate from the lack of
an off switch
a more persistent spike protein factory in cells
potential spread to nearby people (transfection)
The known serious adverse events from the Spike Protein
There are still many unanswered safety questions about this gene therapy that need to be addressed before exposing the population to it, but this is not happening.
The rollout has already occurred and dissent is NOT TOLERATED!
The Japanese culture is very respectful of authority, so saying NO is a difficult thing for them to do.
Here is an example invitation letter shown by a Tokyo resident to us during the Saturday rally
The people are concerned and showed that by their responses at the rally, more on that later
Dr Alejandro Diaz and Mark Trozzi talk about the injections on X
Trunk Hotel Open Press Brief
We met for a press briefing in the afternoon and sat as panels of five people who made a short speech and then opened up for questions
Sitting between Drs Ryan Cole and Robert Malone, with Professor Murakami and Dr Harvey Risch
After Dr Cole spoke in the context of Japanese culture, I gave headline points from the Pfizer Clinical Trials, the hidden deaths, and many others that I would be talking about in much more detail at the conference the following day. I shared that this was the work of the 3,400+ volunteers of the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Document Investigations run by Dr Naomi R Wolf and more specifically the findings of Team 3 from the primary source of the publicly released Pfizer documents, and subject of a peer-reviewed paper on the trial.
The Canadian Panel: Drs William Makis, Jessica Rose, Bryam Bridle, Neil Karrow, Mark Trozzi
Jason Christoff, Professor Hayashi, James Lindsay, Drs Andrea Stramezzi and Simone Gold
Dr Meryl Nass, Ms Katie Ashby-Koppens, Dr Maria Hubner-Mogg, Drs David Bell, and Professor Inoue.
Drs Panagis Polykretis, Alejandro Diaz, MEP Christine Anderson, Mr Pietro Strammezi, Eduardo Verastegui, Podcaster James Corbett and Rev Dr Wai-Ching Lee
Eduardo (Sound of Freedom) made an impactful statement at this conference -
A FLU THAT WAS GRABBED HOLD OF FOR A WEF SATANIC EVIL AGENDA!? YES/NO?
If You Know Something Is Killing People and You Carry On, That Is Murder
Posted By The White Rose UK On 04/10/2021
By Roy R M McIntosh
After reading the report by the BBC Scotland on the elderly deaths in care homes it was shocking to see that there was no mention of this being advised to the Scottish Government to move people from hospitals to clear beds, and that was by Andrews!
Now you do not have to be smart or a doctor to know that every year the care homes struggle to keep ‘bugs’ out of the homes, so taking elderly people from hospitals and sending them to care homes can only be described as criminal. The elderly were not in hospital for a holiday! How did the elderly die? No mention of DNR, Midazolam or Remdesivir…
So, for Krankie Sturgeon to say it was a mistake, is just a lie to cover up killing like never seen before. And it was deliberate, so that is criminal. It was deliberate murder!
Then jump forward to when the injections started and the killing started again. Look at the UK death figures for Jan 2021, and you shall see each week is higher by thousands than the average for previous years. Once again, if you know something is killing people and you carry on, that is murder! Oh, but it is put down to all sorts of other causes: Doctors were falsifying health reports and death certificates.
I wrote in March 2020 and said that moving the elderly would kill people and not one reply. I also wrote to media, Freeman and political parties as I was told by a person from a care home that the injections were maiming and killing, and the only reply I got back was from some Lesley Brown from Scottish government, wondering where I got my information from. I told her where to go… I had written to Freeman, yet Brown replies? Taking the killing of the elderly and now the killing and maiming by injections, the politicians and NHS should be on murder charges!
In time the truth shall come out, and it is good that families have come together to ask questions, and also that the Covid-19 Assembly are working away in the background. Looks like pharma and Gates etc could be pulling the strings!?