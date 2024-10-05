It was a warm day as I arrived at Haneda International Airport, just before 6 am. The sun glittered through the hazy balm of a tropical dawn. Since I couldn't check into the hotel until the afternoon and I was tired after the arduous two-day journey and a long 14-hour flight from London to Tokyo, I needed a place to rest and recharge my batteries.

Fortunately, my research included what to do upon arriving at Haneda airport, thanks to travel bloggers on YouTube. I headed to the upper floor of departures, where there were stores and restaurants with a very different vibe compared to what we see in Western airports.

The peace brought back to me Björk’s song “It’s oh so quiet”

The good news is that Haneda Airport has a roof observatory garden where you can sit in the fresh air and early morning sun while your brain tries to adjust to an 8-hour time zone jump. This is accessible via the upper floor of the shopping area above the Departures level.

Getting into Tokyo is also easy via its extensive transport system. With signs in both Japanese and English directing the way. The respect and orderly nature of boarding and exiting trains is remarkable.

Standing by the gates ready to board the next train.

If you are visiting Tokyo for the first time, I would recommend searching on YouTube for information about Haneda Airport. You can find videos on the various ways to transit to your final destination, Wi-Fi hotspot rentals, and getting an IC card for transit. Additionally, there are many 7-11 convenience stores around. For iOS users, there are three different IC card options available. You can add one to your wallet by tapping the + sign in the top right corner of the wallet app and choosing Transit Cards.

I chose to use the Suica card, which looks just like any other card in your wallet and shows the current balance.

Using Google Maps is also very easy with transit routes and directions to your hotel.

Drinking in the sights and sounds of a new city with a different culture I find to be very important, and ending up with a bowl of noodles to end your travel day was a joy

My upcoming testimony and subject for the conference was

The Pfizer Clinical Trials: The deaths, deletions, and deceptions that misled the World

Representing the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Document Investigations team plus specifically the work of Team 3 who produced our published peer-reviewed paper on the Pfizer clinical trial.

Day 1 was a press conference

Day 2 was the ICS6 Public Conference

Day 3 was Testimony in the Japanese House of Representatives

Day 4 was the rally against the Replicon mRNA gene therapy

More to follow in Part 2

