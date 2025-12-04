Available as a PDF download from the site, published in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

In this paper, two of our team discuss the failings of the EUA for the Pfizer COVID shots, and about some of the ‘hidden deaths’ in the subjects who received the gene therapy shots, which may have influenced the outcome of the approval process.

The citation for this article is:

Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons Volume 30 Number 4 Winter 2025

(awaiting a doi number)