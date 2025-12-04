A Bunch of Flowers

A Bunch of Flowers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gaye's avatar
Gaye
15hEdited

From FDA government document I screenshot on August 1, 2020:

“U.S. FOOD & DRUG Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)

• Qualifying Criteria:

- Declaration by HHS Secretary of emergency situation leading to serious or life-threatening disease or condition

- Evidence of effectiveness for product intended to address emergency

•EUA standard: ‘may be effective’

- Known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product

• Intended use (e.g.. number of individuals to be treated) and risk uncertainties impact application of EUA effectiveness standard

- No adequate, approved, and available alternative”

⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️

There were alternatives which provoked the censorship of them. There was another drug with an EUA for covid that I think had been on the market for over five years and used for arthritis.

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lssued an EUA for the emergency use of ACTEMRA (tocilizumab) for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in hospitalized adults and pediatric patients (2 years of age and older) who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). However, ACTEMRA is not FDA-approved for this use,

© Full Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers for the justification for emergency use of drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic, information available alternatives, and additional information on COVID-19.”

How many others treatments did they shelve in favor of the mRNA death shots? Criminal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
16h

Thank you and God bless you n yours in work and daily life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture