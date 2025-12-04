First publication in a journal about the HIDDEN DEATHS in the Pfizer Clinical Trial
We have been sharing the data from our analysis of the Pfizer Clinical Trial for the last 3 years, and now we have a paper showing the hidden deaths, among other things.
Available as a PDF download from the site, published in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.
In this paper, two of our team discuss the failings of the EUA for the Pfizer COVID shots, and about some of the ‘hidden deaths’ in the subjects who received the gene therapy shots, which may have influenced the outcome of the approval process.
The citation for this article is:
Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons Volume 30 Number 4 Winter 2025
(awaiting a doi number)
From FDA government document I screenshot on August 1, 2020:
“U.S. FOOD & DRUG Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)
• Qualifying Criteria:
- Declaration by HHS Secretary of emergency situation leading to serious or life-threatening disease or condition
- Evidence of effectiveness for product intended to address emergency
•EUA standard: ‘may be effective’
- Known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product
• Intended use (e.g.. number of individuals to be treated) and risk uncertainties impact application of EUA effectiveness standard
- No adequate, approved, and available alternative”
There were alternatives which provoked the censorship of them. There was another drug with an EUA for covid that I think had been on the market for over five years and used for arthritis.
“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lssued an EUA for the emergency use of ACTEMRA (tocilizumab) for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in hospitalized adults and pediatric patients (2 years of age and older) who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). However, ACTEMRA is not FDA-approved for this use,
© Full Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers for the justification for emergency use of drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic, information available alternatives, and additional information on COVID-19.”
How many others treatments did they shelve in favor of the mRNA death shots?
