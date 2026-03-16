DID YOU KNOW? A series of questions about the Pfizer Clinical Trial with answers in Pfizer'sOwn Words, from Pfizer's Own Documents

The Pfizer Papers contain a series of questions that, while not entirely new, reveal an unprecedented scale of anomalous data. The sheer volume of these irregularities—especially when compared with standard clinical trial protocols and the extraordinary secrecy surrounding their release—is staggering.

Even for researchers who have been analyzing Pfizer’s data since early 2022, the continuous discovery of inconsistencies in the Pfizer Papers continues to challenge the established understanding of clinical trial conduct and data transparency.

Dr Chris Flowers MD