A Bunch of Flowers

A Bunch of Flowers

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DID YOU KNOW? A series of questions about the Pfizer Clinical Trial with answers in Pfizer'sOwn Words, from Pfizer's Own Documents

My talk at the Healing Beyond COVID Conference held by the Guernsey Vaccine Injured Group, at the St Pierre Park Country Club on the island of Guernsey, UK in February 2026
Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD's avatar
Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD
Mar 16, 2026

The Pfizer Papers contain a series of questions that, while not entirely new, reveal an unprecedented scale of anomalous data. The sheer volume of these irregularities—especially when compared with standard clinical trial protocols and the extraordinary secrecy surrounding their release—is staggering.

Even for researchers who have been analyzing Pfizer’s data since early 2022, the continuous discovery of inconsistencies in the Pfizer Papers continues to challenge the established understanding of clinical trial conduct and data transparency.

Dr Chris Flowers MD

We explain much more on our website - Pandemic Investigation Project

This talk is also being prepared as book chapter(s) in our upcoming publication “Informed Consent Denied”.

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