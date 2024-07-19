We have been informed of a slight delay in the publication of volume 2 of our reports, by a delay due to printing issues, now slated for September 17, 2024.

So far we have had excellent reviews, and our reports have been read worldwide while also being used in testimonies and hearings in many countries

From Skyhorse publishing

“This is a comprehensive, organized, and compelling presentation of vaccine safety data that has accumulated after mass, indiscriminate administration of the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Sadly, a large group of vaccine recipients have become injured, disabled, and many have died after the ill-advised injections. The data with histopathological evaluation at necropsy and autopsy with expert analysis is presented so you can evaluate it for yourself. Never before has there been a class of products with this wide range and extended duration of injury to the recipient. Join me and the authors in calling for all mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to be removed from human use.”

—Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, internist and cardiologist, and coauthor of The Courage to Face COVID-19

“The Pfizer Papers by Dr. Naomi Wolf combined with project director Amy Kelly and her DailyClout team is a compelling book shining light in the midst of global darkness. The Pfizer Papers expose the most corrupt pharmaceutical company in world history contributing to the cartel that is responsible for killing and injuring hundreds of millions of global citizens, even targeting the most vulnerable—pregnant women, preborns, and newborns. Dr. Wolf’s brilliant writing style along with her passion, conviction, data, and investigative journalism is a mandatory read for every global citizen.”

—James A Thorp, MD; board certified obstetrician and gynecologist and maternal-fetal medicine subspecialist

“Naomi Wolf, in her continued quest to protect women and preserve personal liberties, turned her attention to the excesses of the COVID-19 response. This encyclopedic compendium of reports from 3,250 doctors and scientists, compiled under the leadership of project director Amy Kelly, is the ultimate resource—where readers can review the range of consequences of a vaccine rushed to market, poorly researched, and then mandated to an unsuspecting populace.”

—Drew Pinsky, nationally known as “Dr. Drew,” is an internist and addiction medicine specialist, television host, author, and public speaker

“The Pfizer Papers are a stunning introduction into a new reality—the complete corruption of the CDC, FDA, and drug companies. When a court forced the FDA to reveal Pfizer’s records about its genetic “vaccine,” official reports to the company documented more than 1,000 deaths and thousands more seriously harmful effects, all within the first ten weeks. This incredibly innovative and strenuous effort shows the entire “research” program to be a calamity of negligence, often for the purpose of covering up “vaccine” mayhem and murder. The authors, including editor Naomi Wolf and editor and project director Amy Kelly, should get the Nobel Prize for medicine and the praises of a grateful humanity. As a physician with considerable experience reviewing and testifying in legal cases against drug companies, including Pfizer, I was nonetheless stunned and educated by the revelations of this book.”

—Peter R. Breggin MD, author, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey

“This new piece of work by Dr. Naomi Wolf and her team is staggering and needed, a critical project as it helps unpack the devastation. As part of this work, a team of doctors and scientists reviewed the 450,000 Pfizer documents released by court rulings. It is vital and a must-have document for any doctor, scientist, hospital administrator, politician, or citizen who wants to understand what happened to us via the COVID-19 mRNA injections and over the past few years. A monumental achievement documenting a great crime in history.”

—Dr. Paul Elias Alexander, PhD, author of Presidential Takedown

“Unlike the zombies of the politico-media class for whom it is a mere catchphrase, Naomi Wolf and her extraordinary team actually did “follow the science,” all 450,000 pages of it. It has led them to a dark and disturbing place, but the evidence presented here is overwhelming. What Pfizer did in alliance with Western governments was not accident or incompetence but a crime, for which those responsible should be prosecuted and jailed. The authors of this book have paid a huge price for their integrity: Naomi herself will never be on the BBC or in the New York Times again. But their gift to the rest of us is priceless and will grow more invaluable as the years go by. So read this book and buy a couple of copies for friends. Thank God for the Wolf/Kelly team.”

—Mark Steyn, host of The Mark Steyn Show and author of After America

“No history of the COVID years—that is, no history of the 2020s nearly anywhere worldwide—could be complete, or even make much sense, without consideration of The Pfizer Papers. A masterpiece of research, this staggering translation of some 450,000 pages of internal Pfizer documents, carried out by well over 3,000 researchers, reveals in jaw-dropping detail the horrid truth about the trials of Pfizer's bioweapon—which is to say that it reveals the lethal falseness of the propaganda that has beclouded all the world (and, one might say, helped to kill the world) since 2020: that Pfizer proved its “vaccine” to be “safe and effective” (it was neither), and that only it and other such “vaccines” could “save us” from “the virus” (they could not, and certainly did not, but killed and crippled just as many people as that “virus” was reported to have done). And yet, despite its thoroughness and clarity—or, rather, because of them—this all-important study has been blacked out by the media worldwide.”

—Mark Crispin Miller, professor of media, culture, and communication, NYU

ENDNOTE:

As the medical lead of the 3,400+ volunteers, from the bottom of our hearts, we are grateful for your support, and encourage you to pre-order the book, if you have not done so already.

Many of us are retired, have lost our jobs, and much more due to our research into the Pfizer documents. We have zero income from this project, are entirely non-funded, and do not have any financial interests in Pfizer or Moderna. We receive no compensation from the sales of this book, so hopefully you will understand that we have given our all over the last few years to bring you the unvarnished truth from the data they tried to keep hidden for multiple generations.

We are therefore completely independent when looking at the evidence.

Thank you to all the medical freedom fighters out there across the World. Our next stop and book signing we are hoping to be in Tokyo for ICS6 at the end of September, with Drs Robert and Jill Malone, when their book is also due to be released.