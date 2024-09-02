And now, reporting out of Brazil shows that the government-mandated COVID shots for babies and children, under threat of large fines and reporting, have now started.

And not the witch hunt starts, with parents being hauled before the courts and fined massive amounts of money for declining to have their child jabbed in the arm with something unnecessary and potentially dangerous.

As reported by fm105 Brazil

Parents have no real way to fight back against the Federal Government mandates, except to protest, and several of us are there to assist them.

On September 11, 2-5 pm (Brazil time) will be a public audience that will also use medical experts from North America who have testified in Brazil on previous occasions (Drs Peter McCullough, Dr Jessica Rose, and myself).

Who will be there to save them?

Do we not care about children enough to protect them?

Next, they will spray gene therapies into our noses so we can spread them to others………